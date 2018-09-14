Rugby legend Doddie Weir honoured with Edinburgh Award

Doddie will be presented with an engraved Loving Cup from the city's Lord Provost.

Honoured: Doddie Weir. The City of Edinburgh Council

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir will be honoured with this year's Edinburgh Award.

In recognition of his sporting success and charity work, Doddie will be presented with an engraved Loving Cup from the city's Lord Provost and have his hand-prints set in stone at the City Chambers later this year.

The 48-year-old, real name George Weir, becomes the 12th person to receive the award, following in the footsteps of last year's recipient Timothy O'Shea and fellow sporting heroes Ken Buchanan, George Kerr and Sir Chris Hoy.

Doddie announced last year that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease.

Edinburgh-born Weir began his professional rugby career at Melrose RFC, before going on to become one of the most successful and well-loved members of Scotland's national team and for the Newcastle Falcons.

Lord Provost with Doddie Weir. The City of Edinburgh Council

The Edinburgh Award will go some way towards recognising Doddie's long and celebrated rugby career and his ongoing charity work for MND research.

Edinburgh's Lord Provost Frank Ross, said: "Doddie is not only an inspiring sportsman but a real champion of MND research, helping to raise awareness through his own Foundation and provide much-needed funds towards finding a cure for this disease.

"He is Edinburgh's gentle giant, as well-respected and loved by citizens as much as his peers and rugby fans.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5556054635001-doddie-weir-rugby-star-opens-up-about-his-battle-with-mnd.jpg" />

"The Edinburgh Award is the city's way of recognising all that he has achieved."

Doddie said: "I am hugely honoured and humbled to receive the prestigious Edinburgh Award, especially when I see the names of those who have received it before me.

"Edinburgh has been good to me - it's where I was born, I was educated at Stewart's Melville College and began my rugby career here, and of course I have a special connection with Murrayfield.

"The support I have received from all over the world since I shared my diagnosis has been incredible and it has helped drive the work of our Foundation forward as we try to raise awareness around Motor Neurone Disease and help find a cure for this devastating disease.

"Edinburgh has been at the forefront of this support, along with the Borders, and I highly appreciate the efforts of everyone. I am determined that together, we will make a difference.

"I would like to thank the Lord Provost for this honour and look forward to adding my enormous paw prints to the others already there at the City Chambers."

