Fife town home to Britain's best small train station

Award for Aberdour train station at the National Rail Awards 2018 in London.

Aberdour Station: Best small station in Britain. ScotRail

Aberdour has been named the best small train station in Britain.

The Fife town's station was honoured at the National Rail Awards in London.

The ScotRail station recently opened a new community heritage centre, while a signal box was restored and converted into an artist's studio.

Judges assessed stations for criteria including safety, infrastructure and customer-friendly presentation.

The station has enjoyed recent restoration. flickrtickr2009

James Ledgerwood, ScotRail's head of economic and community development, was delighted by Aberdour's success at the awards, which took place on Thursday.

He said: "We're delighted that Aberdour has won this accolade.

"The station has been given a new lease of life recently and it's fantastic to see the hard work of the volunteers, and the local community, get the recognition it deserves.

"Making our stations a more pleasant and relaxing place to catch a train is a key part of our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had."

