Cyclist chased and assaulted by man in bike path attack

A woman was targeted whilst cycling her bike near Roseburn Bridge in Edinburgh on Monday.

Roseburn Bridge: The man chased her on foot. Geograph by Thomas Nugent / Cropped

A cyclist was chased and indecently assaulted by a man during a "terrifying" attack on a bike path in Edinburgh.

The woman, 27, was travelling along a path that runs across the Roseburn Bridge before she was targeted by the attacker at around 5.35am on Monday.

The man chased her on foot for a brief distance before assaulting her and then making off from the area.

The victim reported the attack to police on Wednesday and inquiries have been ongoing to identify the man responsible.

He is described as being of Mediterranean or South American appearance, in his forties or fifties, around 5ft 6ins tall with a medium build, shaved or very short hair, prominent cheek bones, thin lips, narrow eyes and spoke with a foreign accent, believed to be from a South American country.

He was wearing baggy clothing, which is described as dark trousers, similar to those used for hiking, and a grey jacket with a blue triangle and reflective strips on the back.

Detective Sergeant David Brady from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit said: "This was a terrifying ordeal for the woman and while she was physically uninjured, she has been left deeply upset and extremely shaken by what has happened to her.

"We have an excellent and very detailed description of the suspect and anyone who recognises this male, or who can help us trace him, should contact police immediately.

"Similarly, if you remember seeing any suspicious activity on the cycle path during the early hours of Monday, or have any other information relevant to this investigation then please also get in touch."

Those with information can contact Edinburgh's PPU via 101 and quote incident number 2327 of the September 12.

