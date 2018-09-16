  • STV
Biggest ever Kiltwalk raises £1m for Scottish charities

Peter Cassidy

STV weatherman Sean Batty joined Judy Murray, Georgia Toffolo and Tom Hunter in Edinburgh.

Kiltwalk: Reality star Toff, STV's Sean Batty and Judy Murray join in.
Kiltwalk: Reality star Toff, STV's Sean Batty and Judy Murray join in.

STV weatherman Sean Batty joined Queen of the Jungle Georgia Toffolo and 5,000 others in donning their best tartan to take part in the biggest ever Kiltwalk.

Over £1m was raised for Scottish charities during the event in Edinburgh on Saturday.

Leading out all three walks was 17-year-old Joanna Lamb, who lives with a rare bone cancer that only affects around 20 people each year in Scotland.

The Edinburgh teen, who suffered a leg amputation due to her illness earlier this year, walked the Wee Wander for cancer charity It's Good To Give, raising thousands of pounds.

Joining Joanna at the starting line was tennis coach, Judy Murray, the Lord Provost of Edinburgh Frank Ross, Sir Tom Hunter, Made in Chelsea and I'm a Celeb star Georgia, STV's Sean and CEO of the Royal Bank of Scotland Ross McEwan.

Scottish charities will receive more than £1m thanks to the generosity of around 5,000 Kiltwalkers in the capital.

This brings the total raised via the Kiltwalk in 2018 to an incredible £4.5 million by over 20,000 walkers who took part in the four events.

Saturday's event, which finished with a party at Murrayfield stadium, was the last of this year's four Royal Bank of Scotland Kiltwalks, and Edinburgh's biggest ever.

More than 1,150 Scottish charities will benefit from the funds raised.

Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation will add a massive 40% to everything raised by the walkers.

For every £1 donated, £1.40 goes to the charity they choose.

Sir Tom said: "This is the most efficient fundraising platform out there. Before this event, I challenged the people of Edinburgh to put on their tartan and make a real difference to people's lives. I'm pleased to say they did just that.

"The Kiltwalk gets bigger every single year without losing the incredible spirit that makes the event so special.

"I meet so many inspiring people at each event and I would like to thank every single one of them for their incredible efforts this year.

"The Kiltwalk team are already hard at work, planning for next year. I truly believe this can be Scotland's biggest mass participation event."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.