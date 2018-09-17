Fire crews tackle blaze at derelict hospital building

The Fire Service were alerted to the incident at the old East Fortune Hospital site on Sunday night.

Fire: Crews attended blaze. © STV

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a derelict building in East Lothian.

Crews were alerted to the incident at the old East Fortune Hospital site at 6.42pm on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said six pumping appliances had been sent to the scene.

There is also asbestos at the building, meaning that extra precautions have to be taken by the crews.

She said the situation remained ongoing on Sunday night.

No casualties have been reported.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.