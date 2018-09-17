  • STV
  • MySTV

Fireball death driver's memorial destroyed in blaze

Andy McLaren Andy McLaren

Jonny Smith died in a smash caused by a stolen Audi A3 on Mayberry Road in Edinburgh.

Jonny Smith: Memorial vandalised.
Jonny Smith: Memorial vandalised.

A memorial created for a man who was killed when a joyrider crashed into his car has been burned to the ground.

Jonny Smith died when a stolen Audi was travelling on the wrong side of Maybury Road in Edinburgh before it caused a BMW to swerve and collide with a Peugeot 206 he was travelling in.

The 29-year-old was found dead inside the car in May after it went up in flames, with the occupants of the Audi, stolen a month earlier, fleeing the scene.

A memorial including banners and flags paying tribute to Mr Smith was set on fire.

Memorial: Family have hit out at vandals.
Memorial: Family have hit out at vandals.

Speaking to STV News, his brother Callum said the vandals may have been involved with the incident involving his brother.

He said: "It's as if we aren't meant to have the memorial. I just don't understand what had possessed a person to do that.

"We are lucky to take up ten metres of the grass. It's something personal for us.

"It could be someone involved with what happened to Jonny or a bunch of 14-year-olds who had lighter fluid.

"It's very worrying. I just couldn't believe it. A taxi driver phoned the fire brigade and spoke to the police who gave us a call. It was a total shock."

Mr Smith's family have called the vandals "heartless" following the attack.

In a post on social media, they said: "Has our family not been through enough?

"You know we don't ask much, we don't want much, a few metres with a few flags filled with messages from all that loved Jonny. Is it really too much to ask for that?

"A place we can remember what was stolen from us, where Jonny took his last breath is precious to us.

"Others may not understand it but we feel something there."

The Audi A3, with the number plate SM17 EAK, was stolen from Liberton in Edinburgh in April before being found on Lochgelly Road in Cowdenbeath near the ambulance depot.

Scene: Road was closed for several hours.
Scene: Road was closed for several hours. SWNS

On the night he died Jonny had helped to fix Callum's computer.

The brothers spoke about the following month's World Cup in Russia and Jonny tipped eventual winners France to triumph.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1427926-brother-urges-death-crash-driver-to-hand-himself-in/ | default

They parted company just after midnight on May 25 and Callum never saw him again.

The family added: "What possesses a person to do something like that, it is absolutely sickening.

"My poor mum takes care of that memorial every single day.

"It's tidied, it's beautiful and all for what - for some heartless excuse of a human being to come and set it alight.

"There's a special place in hell for people like you, my family has been through enough.

"Let us mourn, we don't want to cause any harm, let us just try and remember what we once had."

Mr Smith's mum, Ellen Mcdaid, added: "This breaks my heart that someone would do this but as long as my family are fine they will never beat us.

"We will fix this.

"There are some sad people in this world but they can't make us any sadder."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.