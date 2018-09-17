CCTV appeal after woman held at knifepoint in house raid

Police are investigating the robbery at a property on Lundin Road, Crossford, Fife.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5835777680001-cctv-appeal-after-woman-held-in-home-during-robbery.jpg" />

CCTV footage of a man has been released after a pensioner was held at knifepoint during a robbery in Fife.

The incident saw a 76-year-old woman approached by a man outside her home in Lundin Road, Crossford.

He forced her back into the property and stole a number of items, including jewellery and cameras.

Officers believe a man recorded at a petrol station - believed in be in Rosyth - can assist with enquiries.

The incident happened around 11pm on Friday, May 4.

He is 5ft 8in and of medium build with short light hair.

He may have a foreign accent, which could be Eastern European, and may drive a black Vauxhall Mokka.

He is believed to have links to Greenock and Clackmannanshire.

Detective inspector Kelly McEwan said: "We have previously released CCTV images of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

"Unfortunately, we have yet to identify this man, and as a result, I am now releasing moving CCTV footage which will hopefully further assist in someone identifying him.

"Anyone who recognises him is urged to contact either police or Crimestoppers as soon as possible."

Those with information can contact Dunfermline CID via 101.

