Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths denies speeding in 40 zone
The 28-year-old will go on trial accused of driving at 54mph in Edinburgh earlier this year.
Celtic striker Leigh Griffiths has denied speeding in a 40mph zone in Edinburgh.
Griffiths is accused of driving at 54mph between the Burnshot Flyover and Cammo Road in Edinburgh on January 21 this year.
The 28-year-old Scotland international was not present at Edinburgh Justice of the Peace Court on Tuesday.
His solicitor, Julie Brodtkorb, entered the not guilty plea on his behalf.
Griffiths will go on trial in December when he must appear in court.
