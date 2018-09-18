Hotel plans for historic Royal High go to public inquiry

Battle continuing between hotel developer and music school for future rights to building.

Debate over the future of the famous school. Ben Heathwood (Flickr/CC)

A public inquiry into the future of Edinburgh's old Royal High School building has begun.

The historic 19th century building - designed by Scottish architect Thomas Hamilton - on Calton Hill is one of the capital's best known locations, but has lain empty for decades.

Developers Duddingston House Properties and Urbanist Hotels are appealing against Edinburgh council's rejection of two planning applications to create a luxury hotel on the site.

Those were turned down despite the firm having an agreement with the council to come up with ideas for bringing the abandoned building back into use.

The developers say the hotel development would create 250 new jobs and boost the economy by £35m.

A rival plan from St Mary's Music School was granted planning permission but it currently has no rights over the council-owned building itself.

The inquiry is expected to last around six weeks before a report will be prepared for Scottish Government ministers.

They will then make a decision on whether to give the hotel plans approval.