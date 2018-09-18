Edinburgh public asked to shape future of capital city

Plans include pedestrianising streets in communities across Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: Councillors asking for comments. STV

Edinburgh locals have been asked to shape the future of the capital city.

Residents are being asked about radical plans, which include pedestrianising streets in communities across the city.

Another suggestion from the local authority is to impose lower emission zones, either in pollution hotspots like St Johns Road, or in Edinburgh as a whole.

The local authority said it wants to make the capital a healthier place to live and work, following the example of cities like New York and Paris, which closed down major streets to promote a healthy lifestyle.

Transport convener Lesley Mcinnes said: "As a council we are serious about tackling poor air quality, reducing congestion and making it as easy as possible to get around Edinburgh, especially by walking, cycling and public transport."

The plan has been welcomed by campaigners, Friends of the Earth Scotland.

Campaigner Emilia Hanna said: "These proposals won't just help clean our air quality, but they'll make Edinburgh an even more wonderful place to spend time in.

"We urge everyone who wants to make Edinburgh cleaner, safer and easier to travel around to make their voice heard on these plans."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.