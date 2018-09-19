Image released after teenager attacked outside nightclub

The 18-year-old suffered facial injuries after he was assaulted in the early hours of Saturday.

Assault: Teenager was left with serious injury.

Images of a man police want to speak with in connection with an assault in Edinburgh have been released.

An 18-year-old needed surgery on a serious facial injury when he was punched by another man after leaving Atik nightclub in West Tollcross on Saturday, September 1.

The teenager was on a traffic island at the top of Earl Gray Street when the assault took place at around 3.20am.

Officers investigating the incident have issued a picture of a man they believe can assist with their enquiries and have asked anyone who recognises him to contact them.

They have also asked that anyone who was leaving Atik nightclub at that time or may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

Detective Constable Leigh Inglis, from Edinburgh's Violence Reduction Unit, said: "This attack resulted in the victim sustaining very painful injuries to his face and subsequent surgery.

"In addition to urging other patrons who were leaving Atik nightclub at that time to contact us if they witnessed this incident, we are also keen to hear from anyone who can help identify the male in these images.

"Similarly, if you have any other information relevant to this investigation then please get in touch.

"Those with information can contact the VRU via 101."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.