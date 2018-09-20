Man dies after being 'attacked' in woods behind Lidl

Emergency services were called to Gorgie/Dalry Community Park in Edinburgh.

Death: Man has been arrested. STV

A man has died in woods after allegedly being attacked in woods behind a Lidl.

Emergency services were called to Gorgie/Dalry Community Park in Edinburgh at 2am on Thursday.

A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have arrested a man, 50, in connection with the alleged incident.

Cordon: Police have taped off the Grassmarket in Edinburgh. STV

Officers have cordoned off part of the woods as well as the Grassmarket while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Edinburgh are investigating after a man was found with serious injuries in the wooded area at the Gorgie/Dalry Community Park, behind the Lidl supermarket, at around 2am on Thursday.

"The Scottish Ambulance Service also attended and pronounced the 48-year-old dead at the scene.

"A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and enquiries are continuing."

