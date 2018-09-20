Cat injured after being shot three times with air rifle

Ice required surgery after a pellet was detected in his stomach after the incident in Falkirk.

Injury: Cat shot three times. Scottish SPCA

A cat was left seriously injured after being shot three times with an air rifle in Falkirk.

The feline, called Ice, was taken to the vet by his owners after he returned home impaired on Saturday, September 8.

Ice required emergency surgery after a pellet was detected in his stomach.

The Scottish SPCA is now appealing for information.

Inspector Robyn Gray said: "Ice must have been in extreme pain but managed to make it home.

"Thankfully his owners acted very quickly and when they became concerned about his behaviour they immediately took him to the vet, which saved his life.

"This is the second cat shooting in the area that has been reported to us in recent months.

"The first incident happened in June and Oreo, the cat involved, lost an eye due to the thoughtless actions of the thug involved.

"We are urging local pet owners to be vigilant and would be interested to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident and encourage them to contact our animal helpline as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is being urged to contact the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

