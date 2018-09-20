Child seriously injured after being hit by tree at school
A child has been seriously injured after being hit by a tree in a school playground.
The incident happened at Trinity Primary School in Edinburgh at 1pm on Wednesday.
The primary two pupil was in the playground at lunchtime when a branch came off a tree and struck him.
STV News understands the boy suffered "multiple" serious injuries.
His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
A cordon was put in place while investigations were carried out.
A Scottish Ambulance Service spokesman said: "We received a call at 1.18pm on Wednesday to attend an incident on Newhaven Road in Edinburgh.
"We dispatched one ambulance to the scene and transported one child patient to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children in Edinburgh."
It comes after Storm Ali caused destruction across Scotland on Wednesday, with gusts of more than 90mph recorded.
