Killer jailed for life over murder of man after fundraiser

Nico Allan, 24, attacked Mark Squires in a lane off Longstone Road, Edinburgh, in 2017.

Murderer: Nico Allan has been jailed for life.

A killer has been jailed for life after "viciously" murdering a man making his way home from a fundraising event in Edinburgh.

Nico Allan, 24, attacked Mark Squires in a lane off Longstone Road and left the victim with "innumerable" facial fractures.

The 44-year-old suffered a cardiac arrest and despite efforts to save him, his condition later deteriorated in hospital.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard that Mr Squires, a carer for his mother, had been attending a charity event he had arranged for a sick friend.

He and another friend were awaiting a taxi home when Allan launched an unprovoked attack on him during the early hours of October 22, 2017.

Death: Mark Squires died following the attack.

He repeatedly punched and kicked him, stamped on his head and struck him with a glass bottle.

Lord Tyre ordered that first offender Allan should serve a minimum term of 12 years' imprisonment before he becomes eligible to seek release.

He told Allan at the High Court in Edinburgh: "You committed an extremely violent attack which was both unnecessary and unprovoked."

'It remains a mystery to me how you, a man with no record of previous offending, committed an act of such vicious and reckless violence.' Lord Tyre

The judge added: "It remains a mystery to me how you, a man with no record of previous offending, committed an act of such vicious and reckless violence."

Speaking following the sentencing, Nicola Patrick, procurator fiscal for homicide and major crime, said: "This was an unprovoked attack carried out with a shocking level of violence.

"It is clear Nico Allan had no thought or concern for the consequences of his actions and Mark Squires has lost his life as a result."

