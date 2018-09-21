The Giant Lanterns of China are back this time featuring unicorns, faeries, kelpies and Nessie.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5837767310001-giant-lanterns-return-to-edinburgh-zoo-with-a-mythical-magic.jpg" />

Giant lanterns are once again set to light up the night at Edinburgh Zoo - this time with a special mythical magic.

The zoo held the spectacular Giant Lanterns of China event for the first time last year, filling their grounds with a dazzling trail of glowing silk and steel animals.

This winter the event returns but with an exciting new theme of "myths and legends", featuring hundreds of magical and mythical creatures from unicorns and faeries to kelpies and Nessie the Loch Ness Monster.

For 50 nights from November 16, visitors will be able to wander by 450 gigantic lanterns inspired by mythical creatures from Scottish and Chinese folklore.

STV were given a sneak preview of some of the lanterns which will be on display, as the first few mythical creatures arrive in Scotland.

Myth and magic: The lanterns will soon be in place in the grounds of Edinburgh Zoo. STV

Following the huge success of the inaugural event, which attracted more than 83,000 visitors, this year's gigantic, handmade steel and silk sculptures will take visitors on a completely new nocturnal trail around the zoo.

The entire event is inspired by the Scottish tradition of storytelling, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland's worldwide animal conservation work and the cultural heritage of Sichuan - where the zoo's resident giant pandas were born.

More than 50 Chinese craftspeople from Sichuan will spend over 25,000 hours expertly producing the bespoke installations.

The event opens in November. STV

Barbara Smith, chief executive at RZSS Edinburgh Zoo, said: "This year's Giant Lanterns of China event is set to be bigger and even more spectacular than ever. We're bringing to life a new myths and legends theme in an awe-inspiring nocturnal trail around the zoo, which features everything from Scotland's very own Nessie to a colossal phoenix from China.

"Visitors will come face-to-face with famous fairy tales, folklore and fables from the Far East and Western cultures. Each night, we will illuminate the critical conservation work of RZSS by telling the stories of endangered animals that face extinction and the real risk of them becoming legends for future generations."

Tickets for The Giant Lanterns of China are priced from £9.50 for children and £18 for adults and advanced online booking discounts are available. Tickets are available at edinburghzoo.org.uk/lanterns

