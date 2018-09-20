Second wind for champion bagpiper who lost fingers 

Andrew Shilliday given specially adapted instrument after recovering from serious illness.

A champion bagpiper who lost his fingers and leg after suffering a serious illness has been given a second chance to play.

Bagpipes were part of everyday life for Andrew Shilliday, who studied piping at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland before teaching bagpipes in Wester Ross, Ullapool and Gairloch.

The Northern Irishman - a former member of 15-time world champion pipe band Shotts and Dykehead - was diagnosed with the devastating illness systematic sclerosis in 2012.

The disease - which developed from serious fibrosis in his lungs - caused him to lose most of his fingers and part of his legs.

Despite having to learn to walk again and the loss of his fingers making playing an instrument difficult, his love for the pipes never subsided.

He learned how to play the drums and recently developed an electronic 'chanter', with differently placed finger holes to allow him to play music.

Now his former bandmate, John Elliot, who runs G1 Reeds in Kirkcaldy, has created a specially adapted pipe chanter.



The pair spent hours in the workshop to make sure the pipe chanter would be comfortable and suitable for Andrew.

They tested it out properly at a concert in Kirkcaldy on Wednesday night - Andrew's first bagpiping performance for years.

Andrew said: "For the first time in four years I was actually able to play again. I was just really happy to play again, even simple tunes.

"I feel like I'm getting better every day and I'm quite hopeful I could maybe even get back to competitions some day as well."

