Fife named UK's most enterprising region in awards

Fife Council also came out top in the Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit category.

Fife has been named the UK's most enterprising region in awards recognising business innovation.

The Enterprising Britain Awards are part of a government drive to increase entrepreneurial activity in the UK.

As well as winning most enterprising region, Fife Council came out top in the Promoting Entrepreneurial Spirit category for supporting young people to develop skills and get into education, training or employment.

Council co-leaders, David Alexander and David Ross, said: "We are delighted that Fife is rightfully getting recognition for creating an excellent environment to support our business community to develop and grow, which, in turn, are creating quality opportunities for our local communities.

"Fife Council and its business partners continue to work tirelessly to create fairer economic growth, where everyone benefits, provide good employment opportunities and secure investment in the region."

The council will be recognised at a reception at the House of Commons on October 30.

UK Government Minister, Lord Duncan, said: "Businesses in Fife have proved they can compete with - and beat - the best in Britain.

"I'm delighted that Fife has been named the Most Enterprising Place in Britain."

