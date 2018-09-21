Edinburgh 'leading Scottish building boom', study shows

Edinburgh has applied for the most new development plans in the last three years

Edinburgh: Leading 'building boom'. STV

Edinburgh is leading a Scottish building boom, according to Royal Mail data.

The City of Edinburgh has applied for the most new development plans in Scotland in the last three years, it said.

Royal Mail's "Not Yet Built" database is notified of any new building developments, both business and residential.

Annual construction output in Scotland has nearly doubled in the last five years, according to the company.

A spokesman said: "The City of Edinburgh district is very much at the epicentre of this growth, with 9014 new development plans applied for in the last three years.

"Infrastructure, including water, roads and railways, is the main driver for building in the last five years within Scotland."

Glasgow ranked second for new development applications (6215) followed by South Lanarkshire (4684).

Edinburgh City Council chief executive, Andrew Kerr, said this week he believed the capital could overtake Glasgow as Scotland's largest city by 2032.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.