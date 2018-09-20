Man charged over death following 'attack' in woods

Emergency services were called to Gorgie/Dalry Community Park in Edinburgh.

Cordon: Police taped off the Grassmarket. STV

A man has been charged over the death of a man following an alleged attack in woods behind a Lidl.

Emergency services were called to Gorgie/Dalry Community Park in Edinburgh at 2am on Thursday.



A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 50-year-old man has now been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 48-year-old man found in a wooded area at the Gorgie/Dalry Community Park, behind the Lidl supermarket, during the early hours of Thursday, September 20.

"The 50-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 21st September."

