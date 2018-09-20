Man charged over death following 'attack' in woods
Emergency services were called to Gorgie/Dalry Community Park in Edinburgh.
A man has been charged over the death of a man following an alleged attack in woods behind a Lidl.
Emergency services were called to Gorgie/Dalry Community Park in Edinburgh at 2am on Thursday.
A 48-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 50-year-old man has now been charged and is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.
A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "A man has been charged with murder following the death of a 48-year-old man found in a wooded area at the Gorgie/Dalry Community Park, behind the Lidl supermarket, during the early hours of Thursday, September 20.
"The 50-year-old is scheduled to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday 21st September."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.