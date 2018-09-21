Three-vehicle crash causes major tailbacks on city bypass

The collision happened just before 10am on Friday near the Wester Hailes junction.

Crash: Lengthy tailbacks have been reported on the bypass. Traffic Scotland

A three-vehicle collision has occurred on the Edinburgh city bypass.

The incident happened at around 10am on Friday morning on the A720 at the Wester Hailes junction.

Police were called to the crash at 9.24am and the vehicles involved were moved onto the hard shoulder.

The occupants of the vehicles sustained no injuries.

Large tailbacks were reported eastbound on the Edinburgh bypass, with vehicles queuing as far back as Hermiston Gait according to Traffic Scotland.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.