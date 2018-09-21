Crossbow and axe found as police raids target gangsters

Dozens of officers took part in searches at properties across West Lothian.

Police carried out raids in West Lothian (file pic). © HEMEDIA / SWNS Group

A crossbow, an axe and a dagger were among weapons seized during a series of police raids in West Lothian.

Around 50 officers were involved in Thursday's operation targeting organised crime in the area.

Searches were carried out at addresses in Uphall, Winchburgh, Philpstoun and Bridgend.

Officers also recovered a hunting knife, air weapon gas canisters and cannabis growing equipment.

A 30-year-old man has been arrested and is expected to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on October 1.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten said: "After intelligence was received relating to illicit items, including weapons and drugs, being within a number of West Lothian homes, swift enforcement action was carried out resulting in these recoveries and the arrest, so far, of one man.

"Our inquiries are continuing and the public can rest assured that all resources at our disposal will be utilised as we continue to target those linked to organised crime in West Lothian.

"If you have information relating to ongoing criminality within your community you can report this to us via 101 or make an anonymous report to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

