Thirteen ill after 'chemical incident' at Scottish Gas HQ

Three of those injured have been taken to hospital for further observation.

Scottish Gas: Suspected chemical incident. Google images

Thirteen people are ill after a suspected chemical incident at a Scottish Gas building in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said the incident happened at 5.15pm on Friday at the building on Waterfront Avenue.

Thirteen people have received treatment at the scene for minor illness, and three of those people have been taken to hospital for further observation.

Officers are urging people to avoid the area while the emergency response is ongoing, and Waterfront Broadway, Waterfront Avenue and Caroline Park Avenue are currently closed.

A spokesman said: ""We received a report of a possible chemical incident within a Scottish Gas building in Waterfront Avenue, Edinburgh.

"This happened around 5.15pm on Friday 21 September.

"We are working alongside our partners in the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service to establish the cause of this incident."

