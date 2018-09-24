11-year-old girl missing after failing to return home

Emma Sutherland was due home on Sunday night after going out with friend.

Emma Sutherland was last seen on Sunday night. Police Scotland

Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old schoolgirl in Edinburgh.

Emma Sutherland was due to return home to Oxgangs Row at 9.30pm on Sunday after going into the city centre with a friend.

However, she failed to turn up and police said concerns were growing for her welfare.

She is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall with a medium build, long dark brown hair with red streaks and wearing black Adidas hooded top and black and pink Nike Air Max trainers.

Police have urged anyone who may have seen Emma to come forward.

Inspector Caroline Flynn said: "Emma knows the Oxgangs, Wester Hailes, Drylaw, city centre and Leith areas very well and we are currently focusing our inquiries on these regions to locate her.

"However, if anyone knows where we can find the 11-year-old then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, I would urge Emma to get in touch with her family, friends, or with police to confirm she is safe."

Those with information can contact Wester Hailes Police Station via 101 and quote incident number 4554 of the 23rd September.