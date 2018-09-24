Missing 11-year-old Emma Sutherland found safe and well
Police Scotland confirmed the schoolgirl, who was reported missing on Sunday, has been traced.
An 11-year-old girl who had been missing since Sunday has been found safe and well.
Emma Sutherland failed to return to her home in Edinburgh's Oxgangs Row after being out with a friend.
Her disappearance prompted a police appeal for information as concern grew for her safety.
But in an update issued on Monday evening, Police Scotland confirmed Emma has been traced.
The force's message, posted on social media, said: "11 year old Emma Sutherland has been found safe and well. Thank you to the public for assisting with this enquiry."
