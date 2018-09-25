My guilt at surviving with blood cancer for 30 years

Former deep-sea diver John Greensmith urges more awareness of deadly symptoms.

Reporting by Evanna Holland.

A former deep-sea diver who has lived with blood cancer for 30 years has told of his struggles with "survivor's guilt".

John Greensmith, from Edinburgh, was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in the late 1980s.

The 60-year-old said the condition was discovered after he underwent an annual blood test required by his employer.

The abnormal results changed his life, but treatment has saved his life - unlike many of the other patients he came to know.

Now the father of two is urging other Scots to be aware of the symptoms of blood cancer, the third biggest cancer killed in Scotland.

More than 2000 people were diagnosed with some form of the disease in 2016 - with 1073 losing their lives.

John himself said he suffers from "survivor's guilt" when he thinks of less-fortunate other patients he's met through the years in medical waiting rooms.

He said: "At the time I didn't fully appreciate my condition was a cancer.

"I have seen people at various clinical appointments over the course of my treatments and those folk no longer turn up.

"Even if you've got some symptoms they are quite vague and they can maybe indicate other things rather than the diagnosis you might end up with."

Charities have come together via a website to raise awareness of blood cancer and said that 55% of people don't even know the symptoms.

Blood cancer symptoms

Weight loss

Night sweats

Repeated infections

Easy bruising

Itchy skin

Lumps or swellings

Extreme tiredness

Bone and joint pain

Easy bleeding

