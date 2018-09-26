Nine-year-old boy struck by car as he walked to school

The youngster suffered a serious head injury when hit by a Volkswagen Polo in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: Boy taken to hospital.

A nine-year-old boy has been seriously injured after being hit by a car.

Emergency services were called to Easter Drylaw Place in Edinburgh shortly before 8.50am on Wednesday.

The youngster is understood to have been walking to school when he was struck by a Volkswagen Polo.

He has been taken to hospital with a serious head injury which is not believed to be life-threatening.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "Police in Edinburgh were called to Easter Drylaw Place at around 8.50am on Wednesday following a report of a collision between a Volkswagen Polo and a pedestrian.

"A nine-year-old boy has been taken to the Sick Kids Hospital with a serious head injury and enquiries are ongoing."

