Public urged not to approach boy sought over assault

Police are searching for Ian Hutchison, 16, who has links to the Southside area of Edinburgh.

Ian Hutchison: Teenager may have travelled around Scotland.

Police have urged the public not to approach a boy who is wanted in connection with a serious assault.

Officers are searching for Ian Hutchison, 16, in connection with the attack.

He has links to the Southside area of Edinburgh and may have travelled elsewhere in Scotland.

The teenager is white, 6ft, slim and has brown hair.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Members of the public are asked not approach Ian Hutchison but should contact police as a matter of urgency if they have any information."

Inspector Clark Martin said: "We are asking anyone who may have seen Ian Hutchison recently, or those with information which may be able to assist with our ongoing investigation, to get in touch as soon as possible."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.