Search launched to find man missing from his home

Kuljit Pall was last seen leaving Restalrig Terrace in Edinburgh at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Kuljit Pall: Concern is growing for him.

A search is being carried out to find a man missing from his home.

Kuljit Pall was last seen leaving Restalrig Terrace in Edinburgh at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Concern is growing for the 35-year-old, who is 6ft and has a thin chinstrap beard.

Mr Pall was last seen wearing a burgundy jacket with blue cuffs, dark jeans and trainers.

Inspector Kevin Smith said: "It is extremely out of character for Kuljit not to return home or let anyone know where he is going and as such, we are keen to locate him as soon as possible and ensure he is alright.

"We believe he is currently travelling in his green Volkswagen Golf with registration number T580 KRT and so anyone who has seen this vehicle since Sunday, or who know where we can find Kuljit should contact police immediately.

"I would also ask that Kuljit get in touch with his family, friends, or with police to confirm that he is safe."

Anyone with information is asked to contact 101.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.