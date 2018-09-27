Driver badly injured in crash with cherry picker and bus
The collision happened on Balkerach Street in Doune, Stirling, on Thursday.
A driver has been seriously injured in a crash between a cherry picker and a bus.
The collision happened on Balkerach Street in Doune, Stirling, shortly before 10.30am on Thursday.
Police said the injured man is in a serious condition following the crash.
The road has been closed while investigations are carried out.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Stirling responded to Balkerach Street, Doune, at 10.25am on Thursday following a collision involving a bus and a plant vehicle.
"One man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and the road is currently closed.
"Inquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified."
