Driver badly injured in crash with cherry picker and bus

The collision happened on Balkerach Street in Doune, Stirling, on Thursday.

Police: Road has been closed by officers. STV

A driver has been seriously injured in a crash between a cherry picker and a bus.

The collision happened on Balkerach Street in Doune, Stirling, shortly before 10.30am on Thursday.

Police said the injured man is in a serious condition following the crash.

The road has been closed while investigations are carried out.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Police in Stirling responded to Balkerach Street, Doune, at 10.25am on Thursday following a collision involving a bus and a plant vehicle.

"One man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and the road is currently closed.

"Inquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive has been notified."

