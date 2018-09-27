Three men stabbed and slashed in 'brawl' on street
The fight is said to have happened on Union Drive in Whitburn, West Lothian.
Three men have been stabbed and slashed in an alleged street brawl.
The fight is said to have happened on Union Drive in Whitburn, West Lothian, at 9pm on Wednesday.
Three men were stabbed in the stomach, head and neck in the alleged attack.
Two others, aged 34 and 39, have been arrested in connection with the incident.
Inspector Paul Batten said: "Although two arrests have been made, we are appealing for witnesses to help us trace anyone involved, or who may have been injured.
"This was a serious disturbance that resulted in injuries that could have been life-threatening.
"We would also like anyone who may have seen anything before, during or after the incident to get in touch with the police."
