Driver dies after crash between cherry picker and bus

Crash: Between cherry picker and bus. STV

A driver has died after a crash between a cherry picker and a bus.

The collision happened on Balkerach Street in Doune, Stirling, shortly before 10.30am on Thursday.

A 26-year-old man, who was in the cherry picker, sustained serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

He said: "Enquiries into the full circumstances of the collision are ongoing and the Health and Safety Executive have been notified."

The road has been closed while investigations are carried out.

