Men due in court after three stabbed in 'murder bid'

The fight is said to have happened on Union Drive in Whitburn, West Lothian.

Whitburn: Three men stabbed. Google 2018/SWNS

Two men have been charged with attempted murder after three men were stabbed and slashed in an alleged street brawl.

The fight is said to have happened at around 9pm on Wednesday in Whitburn's Union Drive.

Three men were stabbed in the stomach, head and neck in the alleged attack.

Two men, aged 40 and 34, were due to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court on Friday.

Detective inspector Paul Batten said: "Two men have been charged with attempted murder in connection with a serious disturbance that resulted in life threatening injuries, but enquiries are continuing.

"Anyone with information about this incident who has not yet spoken to officers should contact Police Scotland on 101, or make a report anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

