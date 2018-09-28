Bones found at Edinburgh Uni halls confirmed as human

The human bones were found in the grounds of Edinburgh University's Pollock Halls.

Bones: Found in Edinburgh.

Bones found in the grounds of an Edinburgh University residence have been confirmed as human.

The remains were discovered in the grounds of Pollock Halls on Wednesday.

Officers said initial analysis suggests the bones have been in place for a "considerable" period of time.

Inquiries are continuing to determine their origin, and all relevant missing people investigations are being reviewed.

A spokesman said: "Following the discovery of human bones within the grounds of the Pollock Halls residence on Wednesday, September 26, initial analysis has suggested that these items have been in place for a considerable period of time.

"Inquiries are continuing to determine their origin and, as is standard practice, we will review all relevant missing people investigations."

