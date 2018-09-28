Wandering sheep force hour-long closure of M8 stretch

Queues were back to Livingston as authorities tried to herd the sheep back to safety.

Sheep: Caused delays. PA

Part of the M8 was forced to close for an hour after sheep wandered onto the road.

Traffic Scotland reported that one lane going westbound at junction four was closed to help herd the sheep safely back to where they came from.

Drivers were urged to avoid the entire area, as traffic queued back to junction three at Livingston.

One confused motorist posted on social media that there was a sheep walking up the hard shoulder, while another suggested Police Scotland "might want to catch" the sheep running along the side of the M8.

A spokesman for Traffic Scotland said: "#M8 W/B J4 Harthill services - All lanes now OPEN after the sheep causing delays.

"Traffic now queued back to near J3 Livingston, hopefully should ease but take this in to account if you're needing to get somewhere on time today."

