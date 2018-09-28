Body found in search for man missing from family home

Kuljit Pall was last seen leaving Restalrig Terrace in Edinburgh at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Kuljit Pall: Was missing for five days.

A body has been found in the search for a man who was reported missing from his home in Edinburgh.

Kuljit Pall was last seen leaving Restalrig Terrace at 7.30pm on Sunday.

Officers confirmed that during their search they found the 35-year-old's body in North Hillhousefield at 1.15pm on Friday.

There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Inspector Kevin Smith said: "Our deepest sympathies are with Kuljit's family at this time and we will continue to provide them with all the support and assistance they may require.

"I'd also like to thank the public who assisted with our missing person investigation."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.