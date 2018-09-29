Police 'mistakenly' post anti-SNP message on social media

The profile picture for the force in Edinburgh was also changed to include a "Yawn" sign.

Edinburgh Police: Down to 'human error'. STV

Police Scotland posted on one of their verified social media channels that they are "tired" of the SNP "going on about" a second independence referendum.

The profile picture on the official Twitter account for the force in Edinburgh was also changed to include a "Yawn" sign.

The post, tweeted by verified account @EdinburghPolice, read: "I just added @scotlandinunion's #Yawn badge as I am tired of the @theSNP still going on about #Indyref2."

It is understood the incident on Saturday was put down to human error and the image and post have been removed.

Chief inspector David Robertson said: "We're aware of this tweet and it was deleted immediately.

"All officers will be reminded of the need to use social media responsibly."

The Yawn campaign was launched by pro-UK group Scotland in Union.

Users can follow a few instructions to have the icon added to their page and the message automatically tweeted out to their followers.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.