Man in serious condition after early hours 'altercation'

Emergency services were called to West Richmond Street in Edinburgh at 2am.

Man injured: On West Richmond Street.

A man has been left in a serious condition after an "altercation" during the early hours in Edinburgh.

Emergency services were called to West Richmond Street at around 2am on Sunday.

The injured man, who is being described as in a serious condition, is currently being treated at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses.

Detective inspector Bob Campbell said: "As part of the ongoing enquiry we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around this time and may have witnessed the incident."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively, charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.

