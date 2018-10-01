  • STV
  • MySTV

Doddie Weir's foundation gives £25k to test MND treatments

STV

The money could help cut years from the waiting times for these new treatments.

Doddie Weir: Former Scotland international.
Doddie Weir: Former Scotland international. PA

Researchers are looking into whether drugs that already treat a range of conditions could help people with motor neurone disease (MND), after a former rugby star helped raise £250,000 for their work.

The money received from Doddie Weir's My Name'5 Doddie Foundation could help to cut years from the waiting times for these new treatments to become available, because the existing drugs being tested are already known to be safe for patients to take.

The former Scotland international, who announced last year that he had MND, said: "We launched My Name'5 Doddie Foundation with the clear aim of supporting research to help find a cure for MND.

"This is our second significant investment in research and we are delighted to be working with the respected Euan MacDonald Centre at the University of Edinburgh."

He added: "Euan and his family have done a great deal in the fight against this devastating disease and we hope that by pledging funds to this new initiative, we can help make a difference.

"This commitment has only been possible through the incredible help and fund raising efforts of the fine people who have supported us over the past ten months.

"The response to my diagnosis and the launch of the foundation has been inspiring and we will continue to do all we can to help find a cure."

The team at the Euan MacDonald Centre for MND Research will take samples of blood cells from people with the condition and convert them into brain cells in the lab.

These will have all the characteristics of the patients' own brain cells, including signs of their condition.

Scientists will then use advanced automated laboratory drug testing technology, developed at the University of Edinburgh, to screen scores of existing medicines on the cells.

'We launched My Name'5 Doddie Foundation with the clear aim of supporting research to help find a cure for MND.'
Doddie Weir

They hope to identify drugs that might have beneficial effects on MND symptoms and prioritise those that could be fast-tracked for clinical trials.

Professor Siddharthan Chandran, director of the centre, said: "We're specifically investigating drugs that are already licensed as treatments for other diseases.

"If we find something that looks promising, it can be taken into clinical trials far more quickly than an unlicensed drug.

"As well as testing individual medications, we're looking at combination therapies as we've learned from cancer research that these are often more effective for fighting complex diseases such as MND."

MND is a progressive condition that affects the brain and spinal cord.

There are no treatments and most people die within one year of diagnosis.

The My Name'5 Doddie Foundation has invested more than £500,000 in research projects across the UK.

Euan MacDonald, who co-founded the research centre in his name at the University of Edinburgh in 2007, said: "We welcome this investment from the My Name'5 Doddie Foundation, which builds on the expertise we have at the Euan MacDonald Centre and lays the foundations for a strong partnership between our organisations.

"It will go a long way towards helping our scientists discover potential treatments for MND."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.