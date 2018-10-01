Woman hurt in carjacking while putting shopping in boot

The pensioner was approached by a man who claimed there was a fault with her car in Edinburgh.

Edinburgh: The attacker made off with her car. Google 2018

A pensioner was attacked by a man who then stole her car while she was loading shopping into the boot.

The assault happened near Gorgie War Memorial Hall in Westfield Street, Edinburgh, on Sunday.

A 77-year-old woman was loading shopping into her red Toyota Yaris when she was approached by a man who claimed there was a fault with her car.

He then demanded her keys before attacking her, causing the elderly woman to fall to the ground.

The attacker then made off with the car, which has the registration SM14 TJV.

The victim was taken to hospital with a head injury.

Officers believe the man is white, between 25 and 35 years old and was wearing a dark baseball cap, a blue sports top and jeans.

Sergeant Ross Nicol said: "This was a frightening attack in a busy area in broad daylight and I want to thank the people who came to the woman's aid.

"As part of our enquiries, we're urging those who may recognise this man's description, or who have seen the car since this time, to contact us immediately."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.