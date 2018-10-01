E-fit released after indecent assault on cycle path

Woman, 27, was attacked by man as she walked in Edinburgh earlier this month.

E-fit: Police want to trace this man. Police Scotland

An E-fit has been released of a man police want to speak with following an indecent assault.

A 27-year-old woman was attacked as she walked on a cycle path in Edinburgh in September.

The incident happened between 5.35am and 6am on Monday, September 10 on the path across Roseburn Terrace as she made her way from Drylaw.

She was approached by the man and then assaulted just before the bridge.

Police have now urged anyone who recognises the man in the E-fit to come forward.

Detective Sergeant David Brady from Edinburgh's Public Protection Unit said: "Since our original appeal for this incident, we have received a handful of calls from local residents and others who utilise the cycle path.

"The information they have provided is being progressed by the dedicated inquiry team and I wish to thank those who have come forward for their assistance.

'The public are also asked to come forward if they recognise the man pictured in the E-Fit' DS David Brady

"If however, you believe you may have any relevant information, but have not yet spoken with us, please get in touch as soon as possible.

"The public are also asked to come forward if they recognise the man pictured in the E-Fit, as we believe he may be able to assist with our inquiries.

"We want to assure our communities that incidents of this nature remain extremely rare and there have been no further reports of similar offences occurring.

"As such, we would advise the public to go about their normal routines but report any suspicious activity or concerns you may have to us immediately."

Those with information can contact the Public Protection Unit in Edinburgh via 101 and quote incident number 2327 of the 12th September. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

