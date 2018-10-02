Mystery as man with no memory discovered in church

The man, who has no idea who he is, was discovered in St Giles Cathedral, Edinburgh.

Discovery: He has no idea who he is. PA

Mystery surrounds the identity of a man found in a church.

The man, who has no idea who he is, was discovered unwell in St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh.

He was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary after being found at 6pm on Thursday.

The man also has no idea where he is from and police want to speak to his relatives.

He is white, in his early 60s and is of a medium build.

The man has short strawberry blond hair and bluish green eyes and glasses.

He was wearing a blue camouflage hat, a navy blue bomber jacket, a navy blue jumper, a red Timberland chequered shirt, green GE Feuchter Passau camouflage trousers and brown Timberland boots.

The man also had a Porsche-design silver bracelet watch and has the days of the week written in Portuguese.

He has four tattoos which are of a butterfly, a seahorse and Chinese writing.

Constable Lesley Jack said: "This is a very unusual inquiry, as we have a member of the public, who has no idea about who he is, where he is from, or who we can call on his behalf.

"As is standard practice, we have reviewed all relevant missing people and the man does not match the description of anyone currently reported missing.

"We hope that by issuing this detailed description, someone will recognise this male and come forward to assist with our inquiries.

"If you do believe you can help please contact police immediately."

