Two people rescued after fire rips through block of flats
Firefighters were called to the scene in Westfield Avenue, Edinburgh, on Wednesday.
Two people have been rescued following a fire at flats in Edinburgh.
Firefighters were called to the scene in Westfield Avenue shortly before 3.10am on Wednesday.
The blaze was in a ground floor flat but the people rescued were on the first floor.
The fire was extinguished at around 4am.
There were no reports of any injuries.
