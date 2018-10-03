Two people rescued after fire rips through block of flats

Firefighters were called to the scene in Westfield Avenue, Edinburgh, on Wednesday.

Fire: The blaze was on the ground floor. STV

Two people have been rescued following a fire at flats in Edinburgh.

Firefighters were called to the scene in Westfield Avenue shortly before 3.10am on Wednesday.

The blaze was in a ground floor flat but the people rescued were on the first floor.

The fire was extinguished at around 4am.

There were no reports of any injuries.

