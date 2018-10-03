Sisters of man who died in police custody plead for truth

Sheku Bayoh died after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Sheku Bayoh: He died in 2015.

The sisters of a man who died in police custody three years ago are asking for the truth.

The family of Sheku Bayoh are meeting with the head of Scotland's prosecution service, Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, on Wednesday.

They are to be told if there are to be criminal charges brought over Mr Bayoh's death.

The 31-year-old died after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife on May 3, 2015.

Kadijatu Johnson and Adama Jalloh spoke to STV News ahead of their meeting.

"If it comes back definitely that he's not going to prosecute, we are very disgusted with the justice system because we don't feel that in our brothers case it should turn out like this," Ms Johnson said.

"We have waited three long years and we cannot grieve, we don't know the truth, we don't know exactly what happened to our brother and that's exactly what we want to know.

"We want to know how exactly our brother died".

A Sunday newspaper reported that no-one will face charges over the incident.

'We won't give up as a family, we'll just keep going until we find out exactly what happened with our brother.' Kadijatu Johnson, sister of Sheku Bayoh

Ms Johnson continued: "We, the family, are very disappointed by the report that we had from the newspaper.

"The Lord Advocate had promised to keep us involved but we had none of that.

"The next thing we had is form the papers, which we found very disrespectful and hurt by.

"Today we wait and see what he says."

Mr Bayoh's family announced earlier this year that they are suing Police Scotland for £1.85m, claiming the death could have been avoided, alleging that the manner of restraint "was not reasonable, proportionate or necessary".

It is said to be the first case of its kind in Scotland but Mr Anwar said it will be paused if any charges are brought over the death.

The family are expected to call for a public inquiry into the case if there are to be no prosecutions.

Ms Jalloh said: "We are hoping the public inquiry will get us the truth because I feel like we deserve it.

"If it was the other way around and nine white guys were attacked by one black guy, it wouldn't be the same.

"Of course he would've been arrested and in jail by now - but with us we just feel like everything's dragging and for what reason?

"We don't know if it's a cover up or something, we don't know, but we deserve the truth."

His family previously criticised the length of time taken to investigate his death with prosecutors still to decide whether or not there should be any criminal proceedings.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar said they will have the right to appeal should the Crown Office decide no prosecutions will take place.

Ms Johnson added: "We won't give up as a family, we'll just keep going until we find out exactly what happened with our brother."

