  • STV
  • MySTV

Sisters of man who died in police custody plead for truth

Sharon Frew Sharon Frew Morag Robertson

Sheku Bayoh died after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife.

Sheku Bayoh: He died in 2015.
Sheku Bayoh: He died in 2015.

The sisters of a man who died in police custody three years ago are asking for the truth.

The family of Sheku Bayoh are meeting with the head of Scotland's prosecution service, Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, on Wednesday. 

They are to be told if there are to be criminal charges brought over Mr Bayoh's death.

The 31-year-old died after being restrained by officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife on May 3, 2015.

Kadijatu Johnson and Adama Jalloh spoke to STV News ahead of their meeting.

"If it comes back definitely that he's not going to prosecute, we are very disgusted with the justice system because we don't feel that in our brothers case it should turn out like this," Ms Johnson said.

"We have waited three long years and we cannot grieve, we don't know the truth, we don't know exactly what happened to our brother and that's exactly what we want to know.

"We want to know how exactly our brother died".

A Sunday newspaper reported that no-one will face charges over the incident.

'We won't give up as a family, we'll just keep going until we find out exactly what happened with our brother.'
Kadijatu Johnson, sister of Sheku Bayoh

Ms Johnson continued: "We, the family, are very disappointed by the report that we had from the newspaper.

"The Lord Advocate had promised to keep us involved but we had none of that.

"The next thing we had is form the papers, which we found very disrespectful and hurt by.

"Today we wait and see what he says."

Mr Bayoh's family announced earlier this year that they are suing Police Scotland for £1.85m, claiming the death could have been avoided, alleging that the manner of restraint "was not reasonable, proportionate or necessary".

It is said to be the first case of its kind in Scotland but Mr Anwar said it will be paused if any charges are brought over the death.

The family are expected to call for a public inquiry into the case if there are to be no prosecutions.

https://stv.tv/news/east-central/1413947-family-of-man-who-died-in-custody-to-launch-civil-action/ | default

Ms Jalloh said: "We are hoping the public inquiry will get us the truth because I feel like we deserve it.

"If it was the other way around and nine white guys were attacked by one black guy, it wouldn't be the same.

"Of course he would've been arrested and in jail by now - but with us we just feel like everything's dragging and for what reason?

"We don't know if it's a cover up or something, we don't know, but we deserve the truth."

His family previously criticised the length of time taken to investigate his death with prosecutors still to decide whether or not there should be any criminal proceedings.

Lawyer Aamer Anwar said they will have the right to appeal should the Crown Office decide no prosecutions will take place.

Ms Johnson added: "We won't give up as a family, we'll just keep going until we find out exactly what happened with our brother."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This must be at least 6 characters long.
ShowHide
This field is required. This must be at least 6 characters long.
You must be over 16 to join STV.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
We need this to check that you live in an STV region.
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid postcode
Would you like us to email you about our great shows and services from time to time?
We'll only send emails we think you'll like (see example) based on information you have supplied and shows you have watched on STV Player. For details on emails and advertising, see our STV & You page.
Would you like to receive emails from the Scottish Children's Lottery about draws, instant games and competitions?
We support the Scottish Children's Lottery (SCL), which is managed by our colleagues at STV ELM Ltd. You can find out more about the SCL on its website, including its Privacy Policy.

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, and understand our Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.