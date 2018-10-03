World's most expensive whisky sold for almost £850,000

The previous record was held by another bottle of The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926.

The world's most expensive bottle of whisky, described by experts as the "Holy Grail", has been sold for nearly £850,000 at auction.

The 60-year-old Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 sold for a record-breaking £848,750 when it went under the hammer at Bonhams Whisky Sale in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The previous record was held by another bottle of The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 which was sold at Bonhams Hong Kong in May.

It was sold for a world record-breaking price of £814,081 - the most paid for a bottle of Scotch whisky at public auction at the time.

Since the auction was announced earlier this year, Bonhams has been receiving inquiries from across the world, particularly China, for the tipple.

Bonhams Whisky specialist in Edinburgh, Martin Green, said: "I am delighted at this exceptional result.

"It is a great honour to have established a new world record, and particularly exciting to have done so here in Scotland, the home of whisky.

"Bonhams now holds the record for the three most valuable bottles of whisky ever sold at auction."

The whisky was expected to fetch between £700,000 and £900,000 at auction.

Macallan commissioned two world-famous Pop Artists, Valerio Adami and Peter Blake, to design labels for a very limited edition of 24 bottles -12 of the Adami and 12 of the Blake labels.

Although 12 bottles of The Macallan Valerio Adami 1926 were produced, it is not known how many of them still exist.

One is said to have been destroyed in an earthquake in Japan in 2011, and it is believed that at least one of them has been opened and consumed.

