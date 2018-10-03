  • STV
Officers will not face charges over Sheku Bayoh death

Rachel Guy

The father-of-two died after being restrained by up to six officers responding to a call in 2015.

Hearing: Sheku Bayoh died in 2015.
Hearing: Sheku Bayoh died in 2015.

Officers will not face criminal charges after Sheku Bayoh died while in police custody.

The father-of-two died after being restrained by up to six officers responding to a call in Kirkcaldy, Fife, in May 2015.

A hearing was held at Edinburgh's Crown Office to determine whether the six officers involved in the 31-year-old's death will face prosecution.

The family was joined by Aamer Anwar to meet with Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC on Wednesday.

Court: Aamer Anwar with family.
Court: Aamer Anwar with family.

Mr Bayoh's sister, Kadijatu Johnson, said: "We are very disgusted with the justice system because we don't feel that in our brothers case it should turn out like this.

"We have waited three long years and we cannot grieve, we don't know the truth, we don't know exactly what happened to our brother and that's exactly what we want to know.

'We want to know how exactly our brother died.'
Kadijatu Johnson

"We want to know how exactly our brother died."

Following the hearing, the family's lawyer Aamer Anwar said: "Sheku Bayoh's family want to pay tribute to a much-loved son, brother and father to Collette who will never be forgotten.

"The dead cannot cry out for justice but the living have a duty to do so for them.

"Sheku Bayoh died on May 3, 2015, after being restrained by up to nine police officers. Seven police cars attended the scene.

'Sheku's family believe they have been failed by those who have a duty to protect the public and uphold the rule of law.'
Aamer Anwar

"The family lost all faith in the ability, competence or willingness of Pirc to deliver a robust, impartial investigation over two years ago.

"Today the family is devastated and feel nothing but a total betrayal by the Lord Advocate's decision not to prosecute any of the nine officers or Police Scotland.

"Sheku's family believe they have been failed by those who have a duty to protect the public and uphold the rule of law."

The family has been waiting for more than two years to discover whether prosecutors would bring charges against officers as a result.

Mr Bayoh's relatives have previously criticised the length of time taken to investigate his death.

Family: Mr Bayoh was a father-of-two.
Family: Mr Bayoh was a father-of-two.

A Crown Office spokesperson said: "The Lord Advocate, Senior Crown Counsel and officials from the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service have met with the family of Sheku ‎Bayoh, and their legal representative,‎ to inform them of the status of this case.

"This has been a complex investigation, and COPFS appreciates that it has been a difficult time for Mr Bayoh's family and for all those involved.

"The Crown‎ has conducted this investigation with professionalism, integrity and respect.

"It is committed to ensuring that the facts and circumstances surrounding the death of Sheku Bayoh are fully aired in an appropriate legal forum and, to that end, it has discussed possible next steps with a small number of colleagues in the justice system.

"In order to protect any potential proceedings and to preserve the rights of the family, the Crown will not comment further at this stage."

