Concern growing for missing elderly man with dementia

The police are appealing for the public's help to trace John Ross in Edinburgh.

Missing: John was last seen in Edinburgh.

A search is under way for a missing man with dementia in Edinburgh.

John Ross, 72, was last seen at around 1pm on Wednesday October 3 in the Craigentinny area in the north of the city.

He has been described as around 6ft tall, with a slim build, white hair, a grey moustache and glasses.

He was last seen wearing a green and dark red V-neck jumper over a navy blue shirt with grey suit trousers and black shoes.

Inspector Peter Jones, from Craigmillar Police Station, said: "We're eager to trace John's whereabouts as soon as possible and would ask for the public's help as part of our ongoing efforts to trace him.

"John is likely to be on foot and has links to the Morningside and Mortonhall areas of the city."

"I would ask anyone who may have seen, or spoken to John, since 1pm today to contact officers immediately." Inspector Peter Jones

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101.

