Teen seriously injured and three others hurt in car crash

The two-car smash happened in Auchtertool, Fife, at 10.20pm on Wednesday.

Road smash: B9157 near to Meadowfield, Auchtertool. Google Maps 2018

A teenager has been left seriously injured after a two-car smash.

The crash, which also left three others in hospital, happened on the B9157 near to Meadowfield in Auchtertool, Fife, at around 10.20pm on Wednesday.

A Seat Leon travelling west was involved in a collision with a Ford Transit van heading in the opposite direction.

An 18-year-old woman driving the Seat sustained significant injuries to her neck and stomach and was taken to the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy where she remains in a serious condition.

The 21-year-old male driver of the Seat was also taken to hospital, along with a 15-year-old girl and 17-year-old man, who were rear seat passengers in the same vehicle.

The driver of the Transit was uninjured.

Officers closed the road for six hours.

Inspector Andy Mather said: "All of the occupants within the Seat Leon have sustained various serious injuries and our investigation continues to establish how this collision has occurred.

"If you were on the B9157 near Meadowfield at the time and witnessed what happened then please contact police immediately.

"Likewise, if you have any other information relevant to this inquiry then please also get in touch."

