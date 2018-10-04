Attempted murder charge after pedestrian struck by car
The 31-year-old sustained significant injuries after being hit by a Fiat Punto in West Lothian.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a car in West Lothian.
The 31-year-old sustained significant injuries after being hit by a Fiat Punto on Glebe Road, Whitburn, on Saturday, September 1.
He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released from hospital.
A 21-year-old man has now been charged following the alleged murder bid.
A man, 47, and 43-year-old woman were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
A Police Scotland spokesman said: "As a result of enquiries conducted by Livingston CID, the male was arrested on Wednesday October 3 and and held in custody to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court the following day.
"A 47-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.
"The man is due in court on Thursday October 4 and the woman will appear at a later date."
Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.