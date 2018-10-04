Attempted murder charge after pedestrian struck by car

The 31-year-old sustained significant injuries after being hit by a Fiat Punto in West Lothian.

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a car in West Lothian.

The 31-year-old sustained significant injuries after being hit by a Fiat Punto on Glebe Road, Whitburn, on Saturday, September 1.

He was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment and later released from hospital.

A 21-year-old man has now been charged following the alleged murder bid.

A man, 47, and 43-year-old woman were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "As a result of enquiries conducted by Livingston CID, the male was arrested on Wednesday October 3 and and held in custody to appear at Livingston Sheriff Court the following day.

"A 47-year-old man and 43-year-old woman were also charged with attempting to pervert the course of justice.

"The man is due in court on Thursday October 4 and the woman will appear at a later date."

