Man charged after linesman struck with coin at game 

Calum Spence was injured after being hit by the object during the Livingston v Rangers clash.

Calum Spence: Struck by coin during Premiership clash.

A man has been charged following an incident during a Scottish Premiership match that left an assistant referee injured.

Calum Spence was struck by a coin thrown from the away end during Livingston's 1-0 victory over Rangers at the Toni Macaroni arena.

A 30-year-old has now been charged with the incident that took place on Sunday, September 30.

Superintendent Craig Smith, Event Commander for the match, said: "As a result of this incident we received an overwhelming number of calls from the public, who shared our position that such behaviour was totally unacceptable.

"I'd like to thank both sets of supporters, the respective clubs and the general public for their assistance during this investigation."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.